Comparing GP appointment availability in Merseyside

Many of us have experienced first hand how difficult it can be to get a GP appointment these days. Not all GP surgeries are the same, though. While a patient in Wirral might find it easy to get an appointment, it might not be the case for somebody in Knowsley, or vice-versa. You can see how your practice compares using our gadget, which allows you to search for your local surgery and find out how it ranks compared to other GP surgeries on Merseyside.
The gadget draws on data for appointments which took place in February this year. READ MORE: Win a trip to Guernsey thanks to Liverpool John Lennon Airport as it welcomes Aurigny to Merseyside READ MORE: Inside flat of horrors where XL Bully was left to die The gadget shows the following information: Nationally, 67% of appointments in February were face-to-face; 44% were on the same day the booking was made; 8.8% took place over 21 days after booking; and the average wait time was two to seven day
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »