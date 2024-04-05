Company Successfully Tests Prototype for Space Solar Farm

A company hoping to launch the first solar farm into space has passed a critical milestone with a prototype on Earth. Oxfordshire-based Space Solar plans to power more than a million homes by the 2030s with mile-wide complex of mirrors and solar panels orbiting 22,000 miles above the planet.

But its super-efficient design for harvesting constant sunlight - called CASSIOPeiA - requires the system to rotate towards the sun, whatever its position, while still sending power to a fixed receiver on the ground. That's now been shown to work for the first time at Queen's University Belfast, with a wireless beam successfully 'steered' across a lab to turn on a light. Martin Soltau, the company's founder, told Sky News in an exclusive interview: 'This is a world first. You can get constant energy all the time. 'This is really going to have a substantial impact on our future energy system

