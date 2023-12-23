Companies Continue to Invest in Carbon Capture and Storage Technology

While experts are sceptical about carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, companies worldwide are still investing heavily in it as a means of decarbonisation. CCS is seen as a way for oil and gas firms to decrease their carbon emissions while continuing to pump oil. However, environmentalists criticize CCS as a band-aid solution, and scientists believe it is being overhyped with few proven results.

Despite this, private companies and state governments are investing in CCS to meet climate targets. The success of CCS technologies on a large scale is uncertain due to complexity and cost. Only companies in hard-to-abate industries are currently investing in CCS equipment





