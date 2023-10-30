Compact Desktop Device–Piezo Head for smooth experience

The Compact Desktop Device was designed to provide an even better user experience. It can be an excellent addition to any laboratory due to its tiny size, the precision of the Piezo Head, and the fact that it is entirely automated. There is no requirement for microscopy or microfluidics skills.Compact design for a more organized working environment.Typical scanning speeds range from 100 to 1,000 cells per second, with cell picking speeds ranging from 3 to 4 single cells per minute.

Computer vision can distinguish between unlabeled and fluorescent cells. Sort cells that have been tagged with fluorescent probes or markers.Excellent liquid handling precision: 0.1 nanoliter, with a single cell isolation efficiency of >90%.Cellsorter offers user-friendly software with an easy UI and free software upgrades for all instruments.

