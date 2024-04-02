Commuters Charged for Water Bottle Refills at Railway Stations

Commuters are furious after being charged to fill up their water bottles at railway stations by an anti-plastic start-up. In the latest cost-of-living pressure, passengers hoping to get a drink of water while they wait for their train could have to cough up some cash. The water machine company Ape2O has had vending machines in some railway stations for a few years now as part of its mission to reduce plastic bottles.

However, one commuter took to social media yesterday and posted about how passengers are being 'squeezed for every penny

