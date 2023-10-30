Community Pharmacist Saves Woman's Life with Quick Action

A community pharmacist has been heralded as a lifesaving local hero after treating woman with near-fatal bee sting.

After being stung by a bee on her scalp while in the garden, Joan noticed the first signs of an allergic reaction in the form of severe itching and redness which quickly travelled to affect her neck and ears.She was advised by her GP to visit her local pharmacy, where the community pharmacist, Stephen Joyce, quickly administered life-saving antihistamine and an adrenaline injection while an ambulance was called.

Ms Johnston has hailed the quick action and professionalism of the pharmacy team in Moira as lifesaving and is backing Ask Your Pharmacist Week to raise awareness of the clinical expertise and healthcare advice available in the heart of every community. headtopics.com

This year the theme of the campaign centres on the pharmacy team and the extensive skill set of not just community pharmacists, but also pharmacy technicians, dispensary assistants, and delivery drivers who safely deliver patients’ prescriptions each day.

“I was given an urgent antihistamine, but quickly started feeling lightheaded and faint. The pharmacy team assisted me to a chair and called an ambulance. “It was only after the incident when the details were relayed to me by my husband that I realised the outcome could have been very different for me.” headtopics.com

“Community pharmacy teams across Northern Ireland are seeing and treating increasing numbers of often ‘unseen’ and often life-saving interventions,” he said.

