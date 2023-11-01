Community groups come together to discuss climate change in South Lanarkshire

An informal climate and nature session was hosted by South Lanarkshire’s Community Planning Partnership (CPP) last week and local community groups and young people were welcomed.

The event was an opportunity for locals to hear about the climate and nature challenges, the actions taken to combat them and from speakers and other local community groups.

The free download features the latest breaking news and exclusive stories, and allows you to customise your page to the sections that matter most to you.Chair of the CPP, councillor Joe Fagan (East Kilbride Central North), praised the importance of the event. headtopics.com

He said: “It was great to see so many people from communities across South Lanarkshire come together for this event. “I hope the event is just the start of many conversations, whether it be at home, in the community where people live, at school or college, with Community Planning Partners or beyond.

“It is important that we keep this conversation going, sharing our stories and taking action whether individually or together. “While the scale of the challenge can seem overwhelming, together, we can make a difference in South Lanarkshire. headtopics.com

“I would like to thank everyone who attended, in particular the speakers, our young people and the Community Planning and Sustainable Development Teams for organising and supporting the event.”Laura is an award winning climate advocate, environmental scientist, PhD researcher and an ethical influencer who started and leads the campaign to see the ban of single-use disposable vapes across the UK.

