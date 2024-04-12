Homeowners have been told of common mistakes when cleaning glass hobs that could permanently ruin the appliance. Glass experts at MeandMyGlass.co.uk have named the seven errors homeowners are making when cleaning their glass hobs . Using glass cleaners may seem obvious, but the harsh chemicals (especially ammonia) can actually damage the surface.
Dust, grime and crumbs that have been left to build up on the surface should be wiped away with a dry cloth before cleaning to ensure the glass is prepped. Another common mistake is using an abrasive sponge or scourer to clean the glass, which could cause scratches and permanent marks. John Cutts, founder of MeandMyGlass.co.uk said: "There are several common mistakes many of us are making when it comes to cleaning glass hobs and surfaces. It might seem like an obvious and quick solution to use a glass cleaner, but the harsh chemicals inside this product can actually do more harm than good to the surface. "Abrasive sponges should also be avoided, and instead you should use a microfiber cloth to clean in gentle circular motions. It’s important to clean up any big spillages when cooking as soon as possible to prevent food substances sticking to the glass and liquids, making a semi-permanent mark on the hob. "When cleaning the hob, use a dry microfiber cloth to wipe away any dust, grime and crumbs first to be able to properly clean the glass." Here's how you've been cleaning your glass hob wrong, according to the experts.
Glass Hobs Cleaning Mistakes Surface Chemicals Scratches Marks Microfiber Cloth Spills Dust Grime Crumbs
