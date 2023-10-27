Common chemical label shields proteins from degradation

Proteins are key to all processes in our cells and understanding their functions and regulation is of major importance.

He is an investigator of a new study that reveals that a core function of this protein modification is to protect proteins from degradation, and this is essential for normal longevity and motility. Here, she used the established CRISPR-Cas9 technology and powerful screening platforms available in one of the best scientific environments to define the functional roles of the human NAT enzymes. Varland focused on one of the major human NAT enzymes, NatC, and the genome-wide screening of human NatC KO cells revealed many human genes likely to be involved in the function of N-terminal acetylation.

Related StoriesBack in the Arnesen lab at UiB, Varland explored the molecular implications of her genetic findings with the help from PhD student Ine Kjosås and other lab members. Biochemical, cell biology and proteomics experiments demonstrated that N-terminal acetylation acts as shield to protect many proteins from protein degradation. Proteins lacking N-terminal acetylation were recognized by the cellular degradation machinery (Figure 1). headtopics.com

N-terminal acetylation can affect aging In parallel, a research group by investigator Rui Martinho at the University of Aveiro in Portugal was working on the organismal impact of NatC-mediated N-terminal acetylation using a fruit fly model (Drosophila).

Decoding the NatC puzzle In conclusion, using an unbiased and global genetic screen combined with cellular phenotyping, the team uncovered a general function for N-terminal acetylation in protecting proteins from degradation in human cells. headtopics.com

