Comedy Couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont Announce Divorce After Nine Years of Marriage

Comedy couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are divorcing after nine years of marriage, they have announced in a joint statement today - just days after the launch of the fifth series of their comedy show Meet The Richardsons . The pair - who share seven-year-old daughter Elsie Louise - insisted the separation had been 'amicable' as they detailed their priority of putting their child first.
The couple have starred in 'at home mockumentary' show about their relationship, Meet The Richardsons, since it it first aired in 2020. Its fifth series began on Dave just this week on April 8. In the show they play 'exaggerated versions of themselves', and make comedic jibes at each other. A statement to the PA news agency read: 'After 9 years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated. 'We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways. 'As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being. We will be making no further comment.' Comedy and acting couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are divorcing after nine years of marriage, they have announced in a joint statement A statement to the PA news agency said: 'After 9 years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separate
