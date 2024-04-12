Comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont Announce Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage

Comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont have announced their decision to divorce after nine years of marriage, releasing a shock statement. The couple stated: "After 9 years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated. We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways" reports the Mirror.
They requested privacy during this challenging time, for the sake of their daughter, stating: "As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being. We will be making no further comment," as reported by PA news agency. The pair are recognised for their joint project Meet the Richardsons, where they portray exaggerated versions of themselves. The fifth series of the show began this month, with Lucy receiving a BAFTA TV award nomination for female performance in a comedy programme category in 2023. Earlier this month, Lucy discussed the challenges of working with her husband in an interview with OK! Magazine. She said: "It's a great working environment because it feels like a big group of friends", but she also pointed out one downside to working with her spouse. "It's a shame that you can't see the crew off-camera because most of them have worked on the show from the beginning. It's like a holiday for them
