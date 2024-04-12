Comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont Announce Divorce After 9 Years of Marriage

Comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont have announced their decision to divorce after nine years of marriage, releasing a shock statement. The couple stated: "After 9 years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated. We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways" reports the Mirror.

They requested privacy during this challenging time, for the sake of their daughter, stating: "As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being. We will be making no further comment," as reported by PA news agency. The pair are recognised for their joint project Meet the Richardsons, where they portray exaggerated versions of themselves. The fifth series of the show began this month, with Lucy receiving a BAFTA TV award nomination for female performance in a comedy programme category in 2023. Earlier this month, Lucy discussed the challenges of working with her husband in an interview with OK! Magazine. She said: "It's a great working environment because it feels like a big group of friends", but she also pointed out one downside to working with her spouse. "It's a shame that you can't see the crew off-camera because most of them have worked on the show from the beginning. It's like a holiday for them

Jon Richardson Lucy Beaumont Divorce Marriage Statement Privacy Daughter Meet The Richardsons Comedy Programme BAFTA TV Award Nomination

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce they are set to DIVORCE after nine years of...The great Britiah Bake Off releases the list of celebrities who will join the Bake Off tent to raise money for a special cause. The list includes fan favourites like Lucy Beaumont, Gemma Collins, Judy Love, Deborah Maiden, David Schwimmer and more

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce divorceThe comedy couple starred together in five series of the mockumenatry Meet The Richardsons

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce they are set to DIVORCE after nine years of...Comedy and acting couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are divorcing after nine years of marriage, they have announced in a joint statement.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Comedy couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce divorceThe pair most recently featured as exaggerated versions of themselves in their comedy mockumentary 'Meet the Richardsons'.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Comedy Couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont Announce Divorce After Nine Years of MarriageComedy couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont have announced their divorce after nine years of marriage, just days after the launch of the fifth series of their comedy show Meet The Richardsons. The separation is said to be amicable, with their priority being their seven-year-old daughter. They have starred in the show since 2020, playing exaggerated versions of themselves. The couple has requested privacy during this sensitive time.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce divorce after nine years of marriageThe TV couple are well known for their joint project 'Meet the Richardsons'

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »