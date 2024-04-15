Comedians Jon and Lucy Announce Divorce

Comedians Jon and Lucy, who share a seven-year-old daughter, revealed they were divorcing in a joint statement on their social media channels ahead of the weekend. The couple married in April 2015 after being matched together by fellow comedian Roisin Conaty and have starred together in the show Meet The Richardsons , in which they play “exaggerated versions of themselves”, since 2020.

“As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being. We will be making no further comment.” Former Ryelands Primary School and Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil Jon, 41 is best known for his appearances on panel shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Have I Got News for You, Never Mind the Buzzcocks.

