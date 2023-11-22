Comedian Nikki Osborne calls for homework to be banned

Comedian Nikki Osborne has said she believes homework should be banned to make kids and parents happier. In a column written for The Courier Mail, the Australian actress, 42, said school work at home should be abolished if schools implement a four-day week. It comes after the Queensland government gave public primary and secondary schools the green light to change timetables and shorten the school week. 'Nope.

Back the truck up,' the mother-of-two wrote before asking how working parents would manage in this situation. 'I'm trying to imagine any parent actually wanting this. Especially a working parent. I already struggle to squeeze in a work week with the current school timetable, but to lose a day? I actually had a really good giggle imagining the knock on effects of this.' Australian comedian Nikki Osborne (pictured) has called for homework to be banned and she slammed four-day school weeks 'Nop





