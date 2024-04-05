Comedian Joe Lycett Confesses to Creating Fake News Stories

Comedian Joe Lycett admits to creating fake news stories that were reported by mainstream media . He explains that he and his team planted silly fake news stories to divert attention from more harmful fake news .

Lycett reveals that multiple stories were shared by national news outlets, but does not disclose which ones. The comedian promises to reveal all on his upcoming show, Late Night Lycett.

