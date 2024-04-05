Comedian Joe Lycett Confesses to Creating Fake News Stories

Comedian Joe Lycett admits to creating fake news stories that were reported by mainstream media . He explains that he and his team planted silly fake news stories to divert attention from more harmful fake news .
Lycett reveals that multiple stories were shared by national news outlets, but does not disclose which ones. The comedian promises to reveal all on his upcoming show, Late Night Lycett.
Joe Lycett Comedian Fake News Mainstream Media Silly Stories Late Night Lycett
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Adam Sandler remembers Joe Flaherty as ‘genius of a comedian’ after death age 82The actor got his start on sketch comedy show Second City Television (SCTV) alongside stars including Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short, and Eugene…
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Adam Sandler remembers Joe Flaherty as ‘genius of a comedian’ after death age 82The actor got his start on sketch comedy show Second City Television (SCTV) alongside stars including Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short, and Eugene…
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »