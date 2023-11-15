Comedian Fats Timbo outsmarts trolls with Halloween costume

Fats Timbo has revealed the genius way she got one up on trolls who mocked her. The 26-year-old comedian and social media star was born with dwarfism and previously revealed that she receives 'hate and prejudice' every day. Over the Halloween period, Fats - who prefers the term little people - went viral on Instagram when she shared a video scaring local shoppers while dressed up as Chucky.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, the Don't Look Down star revealed that she chose the serial killing doll for her costume because vile trolls had previously compared the two

