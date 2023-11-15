Comedian Fats Timbo finds love outside of 'The Undateables'

She first found fame on Channel 4's The Undateables. Yet Fats Timbo has revealed her life has gone full circle and she is now in a loving relationship with her photographer boyfriend Alan - who she did not meet on the show. The 26-year-old comedian and social media star was born with dwarfism and appeared on the dating show in 2018, described as a 'documentary series following people with challenging conditions who are looking for love.

' The show has come under fire in the past for its controversial title and Fats revealed she initially turned down appearing on the show for the same reason. Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, Fats confessed: I didn't like the name whatsoever, that's why I declined initially. But then I thought about the bigger picture. I was very young, I was 20 and I thought I could find love.' Cute couple: She first found fame on Channel 4's The Undateable

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Comedian Fats Timbo outsmarts trolls with Halloween costumeDon't Look Down's Fats Timbo reveals GENIUS way she got her own back on vile trolls who mocked dwarfism and shares how starring on terrifying tightrope show 'changed her life'

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Comedian Fats Timbo outsmarts trolls with Halloween costumeDon't Look Down's Fats Timbo reveals GENIUS way she got her own back on vile trolls who mocked dwarfism and shares how starring on terrifying tightrope show 'changed her life'

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

METROUK: Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral: Sir Alex Ferguson, Prince William, Gareth Southgate and Roy Keane among...Thousands waited outside Old Trafford to pay their respects to a Manchester United legend.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

METROUK: Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral: Sir Alex Ferguson, Prince William, Gareth Southgate and Roy Keane among...Thousands waited outside Old Trafford to pay their respects to a Manchester United legend.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Israel-Gaza latest: IDF finds 'underwater Hamas weapons'; tank 'outside al Shifa hospital gate'; UN facility hitThe Israel Defence Forces says it has found 'dozens of weapons and military devices' during underwater searches carried out by its navy. The Hamas-led health ministry in Gaza says an Israeli tank has reached the gate of al Shifa hospital, where it says 32 people have died over three days.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

MOTHERANDBABY: Comedian Ashley Blaker Writes Book to Support Parents of Children with Special Educational NeedsAshley Blaker, a comedian and writer, shares his experience as a parent to three children with special educational needs and discusses his motivation to write a book to support other parents. The book is written in an A-Z format, reflecting the disorderly nature of learning difficulties.

Source: MotherAndBaby | Read more »