Comedian Faces Backlash for Joking About Matthew Perry's Death

Comedian Hans Kim has faced backlash for making a joke about Matthew Perry's death just weeks after the Friends star passed away. In a stand-up routine posted on TikTok, Kim joked about Perry dying alone in a hot tub. The joke has been criticized as disrespectful and insensitive.





MetroUK » / 🏆 13. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Matthew Perry's Father, John Bennett Perry, Passes Away at 82The showbiz world mourns the loss of John Bennett Perry, father of actor Matthew Perry. John, known for his role in Friends and various other TV shows and films, passed away at the age of 82. He had a close relationship with his son, even appearing in an episode of Friends together.

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Matthew Perry's initial post-mortem 'inconclusive' as toxicology report requestedAccording to reports, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said that although an official conclusion is not likely to be released for several weeks, Perry's body is ready to be released to the family.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

How Jennifer Aniston showed support for Matthew Perry's heartbreaking health revelationThe Friends stars were incredibly close in the years after the show

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Family of Matthew Perry Issues Statement Following Tragic DeathThe family of Matthew Perry expresses their heartbreak and appreciation for the outpouring of love after his tragic death. Tributes pour in for the beloved actor who struggled with addiction.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

First Friends cast member pays tribute to Matthew Perry following tragic deathFriends star Maggie Wheeler - who is best known for playing Janice Hosenstein - has paid tribute to her late co-star and on-screen boyfriend Matthew Perry following his death

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Maggie Wheeler Pays Tribute to Matthew PerryMaggie Wheeler, who played Janice in Friends, pays tribute to Matthew Perry after his tragic death. Other Friends stars also express their sorrow.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »