Comedian David Baddiel praises Matthew Perry's comic delivery

Speaking on Radio 4's Today, British comedian David Baddiel paid tribute to the Friends star. He said: 'It's quite rare in a sitcom to see someone who's got a very distinctive comic delivery. 'All those actors were brilliant at landing jokes, but Matthew Perry had a way of spinning lines so that he would land with different emphasis. 'That's a very clever way of playing with language that I normally associate with great stand-ups.'

Matthew Perry's Father, John Bennett Perry, Passes Away at 82The showbiz world mourns the loss of John Bennett Perry, father of actor Matthew Perry. John, known for his role in Friends and various other TV shows and films, passed away at the age of 82. He had a close relationship with his son, even appearing in an episode of Friends together. Read more ⮕

David Schwimmer Spotted After Matthew Perry's DeathDavid Schwimmer, co-star of Matthew Perry in Friends, was seen accepting a takeout order at his home following Perry's death. Schwimmer appeared downbeat and concealed his face with a facemask and baseball cap. Read more ⮕

Comic slammed for mocking Matthew Perry's death in 'disgusting' tweetsThe Friends star was found dead at home, having reportedly drowned, on Saturday. Read more ⮕