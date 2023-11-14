Comedian Ashley Blaker Writes Book to Support Parents of Children with Special Educational Needs

Ashley Blaker, a comedian and writer, shares his experience as a parent to three children with special educational needs. When his eldest son was diagnosed with ADHD and autism, Ashley struggled to find positive and helpful information. This inspired him to write a book to support other parents in similar situations. The book is written in an A-Z format, reflecting the disorderly nature of learning difficulties.

