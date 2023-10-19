Colourful Pattern-on-Pattern Rooms: A Retro Reversal in Interior Design

When Mark D Sikes designed the dining room for this year’s Kips Bay Show House in Dallas – a high-profile fundraiser that asks several of the world’s top decorators to transform a home for charity – he made everything matchy-matchy. The ceilings and walls were covered with white-and-blue checked wallpaper that corresponded with curtains hung from the windows. Tablecloths and upholstery came in the complimentary blue-and-white reverse.

“It’s old school but feels fresh,” says Sikes, who counts Nancy Meyers and First Lady Jill Biden as his clients. “Having everything swathed in one fabric is very pleasing to the eye. It simplifies things and allows the details and the curated furnishings to be the highlight.” In an age where white bouclé furniture, neutral limewash walls, and sparse, spa-like interiors are the status quo, a retro reversal is emerging: colourful pattern-on-pattern rooms. Multiple interior designers named these “mono-print” spaces as a trend in Vogue’s annual trend report, including Sikes and Malibu-based Sarah Soli

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BRİTİSHVOGUE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BRİTİSHVOGUE: 2023’s Latest Interior Design Trend? Matchy-Matchy RoomsPattern-on-pattern and bold monochrome rooms are all the rage in interior design after years of neutral, spa-like interiors.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: and worst - interior design trends of the last 25 yearsGranite worktops and minimalism were named among Brits' favourite home improvements - while carpeted bathrooms topped a list of the worst design choices

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Interior design tricks to help save money on energy billsHere are some expert-approved tricks to help you save money on your home energy bills this autumn and winter.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

SPORTBİBLE: Erik ten Hag told to drop Man Utd star for Manchester derby as 'mystifying' pattern spottedErik ten Hag has been told to drop a Manchester United star ahead of the club’s derby against Manchester City.

Source: sportbible | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Met Office 'very closely watching' weather pattern set to hit UKWe are in for a miserable few days

Source: nottslive | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: This radical redesign of a1960s house won Ilkley based AMC a top interiors awardIlkley-based interior design agency AMC Design has won a prestigious SBID International Design Award for its work in transforming a dated 1960s house into a gorgeous home fit for the 21st century.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »