Colourful Pattern-on-Pattern Rooms: A Retro Reversal in Interior Design

When Mark D Sikes designed the dining room for this year’s Kips Bay Show House in Dallas – a high-profile fundraiser that asks several of the world’s top decorators to transform a home for charity – he made everything matchy-matchy. The ceilings and walls were covered with white-and-blue checked wallpaper that corresponded with curtains hung from the windows. Tablecloths and upholstery came in the complimentary blue-and-white reverse.
“It’s old school but feels fresh,” says Sikes, who counts Nancy Meyers and First Lady Jill Biden as his clients. “Having everything swathed in one fabric is very pleasing to the eye. It simplifies things and allows the details and the curated furnishings to be the highlight.” In an age where white bouclé furniture, neutral limewash walls, and sparse, spa-like interiors are the status quo, a retro reversal is emerging: colourful pattern-on-pattern rooms. Multiple interior designers named these “mono-print” spaces as a trend in Vogue’s annual trend report, including Sikes and Malibu-based Sarah Soli
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BritishVogue | Read more »
Source: BelfastLive | Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »
Source: sportbible | Read more »
Source: nottslive | Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »