Colombia women's team make touching Luis Diaz gesture after parents kidnapping

The Colombia women's national team showed their support for Luis Diaz with a classy gesture ahead of their clash with the United States.

Nelson Abadía's side were beaten 3-0 by the four-time world champions in a friendly at the Snapdragon Stadium in California on Sunday evening. However, there was a poignant moment ahead of kick-off as the Colombian players held up Diaz' shirt during the national anthem.

The parents of the Liverpool forward were kidnapped on Saturday evening in the Los Olivos neighbourhood of Barrancas, in Guajira. His mother, Cilenis Marulanda, has been found safe however the whereabouts of his father, Luis Manuel Diaz, are still unknown.READ MORE: Linda Pizzuti sends Luis Diaz message after parents of Liverpool star kidnapped headtopics.com

The gesture from the Colombian team came hours after Diogo Jota had shown his support for his Liverpool teammate during the Reds' 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Diaz was not part of the squad to face Steve Cooper's side however Jota held aloft the the forward's no. 7 shirt after opening the scoring at Anfield.

Goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah made sure of the three points for Jurgen Klopp's side but the Liverpool boss admitted Diaz and his family had been at the forefront of his team's minds throughout. headtopics.com

"How can you make a football game really important on a day like this? It’s really difficult," Klopp said. "I never struggled with that in my life. It was always my safe place, sometimes my hiding point as a player or as a coach. You are allowed, during these 90-odd minutes, to focus just on that.

