Collision on Huntingdon Street in Nottingham

The collision took place after 3pm on Wednesday, April 3, on Huntingdon Street at its junction with Nile Street in Nottingham. Emergency services were at the scene, according to Nottingham Travelwise. Nottingham and Nottinghamshire traffic control centre explained lane one had been blocked as a result of the incident, but this was reopened by 4.30pm.

"Please take extra care if you are travelling through the area," a representative for Nottingham Travelwise said on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the collision. In a later update Nottingham Travelwise said the crash had now been dealt with and all lanes were clear. "Thank you for your patience and cooperation," a representative said on X. In an update Nottingham Travelwise, the traffic control centre for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said the crash had now been dealt with and all lanes were clear

Huntingdon Street crash live: Man who caused death of Nottingham student is sentencedJoshua Gregory has already admitted casuing the death of Oshada Jayasundera

Nottingham MPs express concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deductionNottingham MPs have written to the Culture, Media and Sport Secretary expressing concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

'Significant disruption' on Nottingham trams after collisionBuses are accepting NET tickets and passes

Clifton Boulevard in Nottingham Closed Due to Serious Road Traffic CollisionClifton Boulevard in Nottingham has been closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision. The road has since re-opened after around six hours. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and diversions were put in place. The incident caused traffic delays, but the situation is now improving.

