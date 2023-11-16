Colleen Ballinger Apologizes for Controversy in New Video

Collleen Ballinger attends 2018 From Paris With Love Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. After being accused in June of having inappropriate conversations with minors online and inappropriate interactions onstage with fans who were minors at the time. Titled “Fall vlog,” it’s Ballinger’s first video since June, when she responded to the controversy via song in a 10-minute video that viewers did not receive well.

In the new post, a 13-minute video uploaded to her secondary vlog channel, Ballinger begins by apologizing for being away for so long and calls her previous upload “embarrassing, to say the least.” “I was being accused of some pretty awful things and I was mad,” she says. “I should have handled that situation with maturity and empathy, but instead, I just let my ego take over, and I’m really disappointed in myself.” Ballinger is known for her character Miranda Sings, a parody of an overconfident theater kid who thinks she can sing but can’t





