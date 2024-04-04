Collapse of Gaza's morgue monitoring system amid Israeli attacks and fuel shortages

During the first months of the war in Gaza, deaths were counted through a network of computers connecting morgues across the territory. It was a system that, in the years beforehand, had won the trust of human rights groups, the UN and the World Health Organisation. But amid repeated Israeli attacks on hospitals and chronic fuel shortages, this system has now effectively collapsed.

Of the eight major hospitals responsible for collating morgue data, just three are still providing information to the health ministry. As a result, the morgue monitoring system is now only capturing a small fraction of deaths across the territory. The Gaza Strip's Hamas-run health ministry says 32,916 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. On Wednesday, they released the name, age and ID number of every identified fatality. The list runs to some 454 pages, but it is far from complet

