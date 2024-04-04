Collapse of Gaza's morgue monitoring system amid Israeli attacks and fuel shortages

During the first months of the war in Gaza, deaths were counted through a network of computers connecting morgues across the territory. It was a system that, in the years beforehand, had won the trust of human rights groups, the UN and the World Health Organisation. But amid repeated Israeli attacks on hospitals and chronic fuel shortages, this system has now effectively collapsed.
Of the eight major hospitals responsible for collating morgue data, just three are still providing information to the health ministry. As a result, the morgue monitoring system is now only capturing a small fraction of deaths across the territory. The Gaza Strip's Hamas-run health ministry says 32,916 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. On Wednesday, they released the name, age and ID number of every identified fatality. The list runs to some 454 pages, but it is far from complet
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Israeli Soldiers Kill Over 150 Palestinians in Gaza Hospital SiegeIsraeli soldiers have killed more than 150 Palestinians and arrested 600 people, according to Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) - who are calling for urgent protections for hundreds of healthcare workers, patients and civilians sheltering and trapped following a five-day siege of a Gaza hospital.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
UK charity on Gaza aid mission ‘perseveres’ with trip after Israeli air strikeSaraya Hussain, the managing director of charity Isra-UK, is leading an all-female deployment in Egypt to pack hygiene kits for women in Gaza.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »