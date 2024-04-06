Coleraine delighted to secure Lyndon Kane on new deal

Oran Kearney spoke of his delight at tying key man Lyndon Kane down to a new three-year deal at the club saying the defender is set to come into his prime. This season marks Kane's tenth at The Showgrounds, but Kearney feels the 27-year-old still has his best years ahead of him.
As the Bannsiders move towards a new full-time set up next season it's a major boost for the club to agree a new three-year deal with the option of a further year with the player with other clubs said to be keen to recruit him. Kearney said: "We are absolutely delighted to announce this new deal for Lyndon. Read next: Stephen O'Donnell feels Coleraine are 'hitting their stride' towards key goal "He's had his fair share of rumours in the last number of years about going to other clubs, and rightfully so, because he's one of the best there is in his positio
Coleraine Lyndon Kane New Deal Defender Prime Full-Time Setup Recruitment
