Coleraine captain Stephen O'Donnell pleased with team's recent form

Stephen O'Donnell feels Coleraine are "hitting their stride" at a good time as they bid to finish the season with a flourish. It's been a mixed bag for the Bannsiders so far this campaign but they secured another top six finish with European football the ultimate goal. With a fully-fit squad and only one defeat in their last seven games the Bannsiders captain feels they are hitting form at a key time.

"Given the season that it has been, and obviously parts of it has been really disappointing and not what we wanted it to look like, it's really pleasing that we have secured top six and just rewards for our form of late," said O'Donnell. Read next: What channel is Glentoran vs Linfield on? TV and live stream info for Irish Premiership clash "Oran always said that when we got the bodies back we would start to look like what Coleraine is and the type of team we want to be. Credit to the boys that the last six or eight weeks have started to look like tha

