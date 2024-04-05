Coleraine captain Stephen O'Donnell pleased with team's recent form

Stephen O'Donnell feels Coleraine are "hitting their stride" at a good time as they bid to finish the season with a flourish. It's been a mixed bag for the Bannsiders so far this campaign but they secured another top six finish with European football the ultimate goal. With a fully-fit squad and only one defeat in their last seven games the Bannsiders captain feels they are hitting form at a key time.
"Given the season that it has been, and obviously parts of it has been really disappointing and not what we wanted it to look like, it's really pleasing that we have secured top six and just rewards for our form of late," said O'Donnell. Read next: What channel is Glentoran vs Linfield on? TV and live stream info for Irish Premiership clash "Oran always said that when we got the bodies back we would start to look like what Coleraine is and the type of team we want to be. Credit to the boys that the last six or eight weeks have started to look like tha
Coleraine Stephen O'donnell Form Top Six Finish Season
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »
Coleraine holding Larne, Loughgall two up and Ballymena leadLive radio, text commentary and in-play clips of Saturday's five Irish Premiership fixtures.
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »