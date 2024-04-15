Cole Palmer scores quickest hat-trick as Chelsea thrash Everton

Cole Palmer scored a first-half hat-trick at Stamford Bridge Cole Palmer scored the quickest ever hat-trick for Chelsea in the Premier League as the Blues put Everton to the sword in a remarkable first half at Stamford Bridge. Palmer, 21, has been a revelation since arriving in west London from Manchester City last summer and continued his stunning form against Sean Dyche’s Toffees.

Chelsea added a fourth before half-time through Jackson, who took down a cross before swivelling and beating Pickford with a superb finish.

Cole Palmer Hat-Trick Chelsea Everton Premier League

