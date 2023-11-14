Cole Palmer's Support for Man Utd

Cole Palmer is dominating the football media and Man City fans are supposed to be mad that the ‘street-fighter’ supported Man Utd. HE’S ROOINED ‘EM Cole Palmer breaks Man City hearts again as Chelsea star opens up on being lifelong Man Utd fan who idolised Rooney. Manchester City fans will actually be chuffed to bits that Palmer has revealed himself to be a Manchester United fan.
It is far, far better to sell a young prospect who is a City fan; the worst-case scenario is that he says he grew up idolising Shaun Goater and slept under a City duvet. ‘Cole Palmer has inflicted more pain on Man City after his late penalty for Chelsea’ says the caption. Sorry but what a right load of bollocks. Man City fans might feel slightly irked that Palmer scored the penalty that left them taking just a draw from Stamford Bridge, but Mediawatch has checked and they are still actually top of the Premier League table
United Kingdom Headlines
