Cole Palmer's Alleged Support for Manchester United

It seems as though ‘ Cole Palmer used to support Manchester United ’ will be a biannual obsession if he continues to punish an ‘unforgivable’ Ferguson mistake.. As someone born in Wythenshawe in 2002 whose formative years came while the Red Devils were at worst one of the two best teams in the country might. Those ties were presumably cut a while ago for a player who joined Manchester City’s academy at under-eight level and besides, it wouldn’t even matter if they weren’t.
A professional footballer being a fan of a certain club has absolutely no bearing on, well, anything really. It is maybe vaguely interesting for a brief moment, but has no value of any sort beyond that.With that said, certain elements of the media are either relying on extremely short-term memories, or simply displaying them when writing about Palmer’s latest heroics for Chelsea, which just so happened to come against Manchester Unite
Cole Palmer Manchester United Support Obsession Media Football
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Cole Palmer’s treble sinks Manchester United and gives Chelsea stunning late winThe Chelsea forward, a fan of the Old Trafford club as a youngster, stunned the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Cole Palmer’s treble sinks Manchester United and gives Chelsea stunning late winThe Chelsea forward, a fan of the Old Trafford club as a youngster, stunned the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheAthletic - 🏆 54. / 63 Read more »