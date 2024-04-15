Cole Palmer leads Chelsea to 6-0 victory over Everton

Cole Palmer became the Premier League ’s joint-leading scorer this season as his four goals helped Chelsea crush hapless Everton 6-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Nicolas Jackson, who scored the fourth goal, and Mykhailo Mudryk were superb, further turning the tide of opinion in their favour after slow starts to their careers in blue. Chelsea had started the game sluggishly, narrowly avoiding going behind after nine minutes when Beto missed the target from four yards.

Cole Palmer Chelsea Everton Premier League Hat-Trick Victory Europe Clinical Performance Moises Caicedo Nicolas Jackson Mykhailo Mudryk

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cole Palmer breaks incredible record with stunning Chelsea goal against EvertonCole Palmer has broken a record with another incredible Premier League performance for Chelsea.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Cole Palmer talks could collapse as new Chelsea details emerge todayThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Chelsea transfer news: New Cole Palmer price tag revealed after talks latestThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Cole Palmer emerges as Chelsea's best signing from last summerCole Palmer has been Chelsea's best signing from last summer, scoring 14 goals in 34 games. A comparison between Palmer and Mason Mount's time at Chelsea reveals Palmer's impressive assist record.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Cole Palmer wanted by top-six Premier League clubs as Chelsea selling stance revealedThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Chelsea ready big-money Cole Palmer deal as talks get underwayThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »