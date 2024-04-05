Cole Palmer-inspired comeback signals turning point for the Blues

In the manager's own words, the Cole Palmer -inspired comeback must signal a ' turning point ' - and opportunity knocks for the Blues . Cole Palmer 's 101st-minute winner against Manchester United provoked scenes Stamford Bridge hasn't witnessed for a long, long time; after crashed his strike in off the hapless Scott McTominay, the stadium erupted - a spontaneous combustion of emotion, frustration and pure relief.

As the camera vibrated uncontrollably, Palmer wheeled away aimlessly in celebration, his team-mates falling over themselves to get a piece of him as he evaded them in the same way he had eluded Manchester United's defence all night long; on the touchline, a bellowing Mauricio Pochettino looked on the verge of tears before he was mobbed by his coaching staff

