Cole Palmer Confirmed as Chelsea's Penalty Taker After Spat

Cole Palmer and Mauricio Pochettino have both reiterated that the Chelsea midfielder is the team's penalty taker after a 'daft' spat with Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke . Chelsea were 4-0 ahead when they were awarded a penalty, given after Abdoulaye Doucoure's clip on Palmer inside the area.

'I think we all agreed this behaviour cannot happen again and they were wrong... We are like in a school now to show they were wrong and they need to learn. If they don't learn after we will take some decisions. Now it's about to learn and use this type of experience to move on and be better.' Palmer: I'm the penalty taker and I wanted to take itPalmer added to an already exemplary first season with Chelsea with a perfect hat-trick and the penalty at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer Chelsea Penalty Taker Dispute Nicolas Jackson Noni Madueke Everton

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySports / 🏆 58. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cole Palmer talks could collapse as new Chelsea details emerge todayThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Chelsea transfer news: New Cole Palmer price tag revealed after talks latestThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Cole Palmer emerges as Chelsea's best signing from last summerCole Palmer has been Chelsea's best signing from last summer, scoring 14 goals in 34 games. A comparison between Palmer and Mason Mount's time at Chelsea reveals Palmer's impressive assist record.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Cole Palmer wanted by top-six Premier League clubs as Chelsea selling stance revealedThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Chelsea ready big-money Cole Palmer deal as talks get underwayThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Raheem Sterling releases statement after being booed by Chelsea fans as Cole Palmer issues perfect response...Chelsea fans furious as Raheem Sterling appears to take penalty off Cole Palmer… before barely troubling goalkeeper

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »