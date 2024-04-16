Cole Palmer Confirmed as Chelsea's Penalty Taker After Spat

Cole Palmer and Mauricio Pochettino have both reiterated that the Chelsea midfielder is the team's penalty taker after a 'daft' spat with Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke . Chelsea were 4-0 ahead when they were awarded a penalty, given after Abdoulaye Doucoure's clip on Palmer inside the area.
'I think we all agreed this behaviour cannot happen again and they were wrong... We are like in a school now to show they were wrong and they need to learn. If they don't learn after we will take some decisions. Now it's about to learn and use this type of experience to move on and be better.' Palmer: I'm the penalty taker and I wanted to take itPalmer added to an already exemplary first season with Chelsea with a perfect hat-trick and the penalty at Stamford Bridge.
Cole Palmer Chelsea Penalty Taker Dispute Nicolas Jackson Noni Madueke Everton
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »