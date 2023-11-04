Cold night ahead with showers in Northern Ireland

It's set to be a cold night in Northern Ireland tonight with a low of 1C forecast as we head into the weekend. First for Friday, November 3, the Met Office said there will be bright spells and showers, these most frequent this morning towards the North Coast. The forecaster said: "Showers then becoming more isolated this afternoon Fresh northwest winds. Maximum temperature 11C

." Read more: Emergency work continues in Downpatrick as clean-up begins elsewhere across NI For tonight, it added: "Most places will have a dry night with clear periods, There will be the odd light shower, mainly in coastal areas. "It will turn chilly with winds becoming light. Minimum temperature 1C." For Saturday, the Met Office said there will be a lot of dry, bright weather with sunny spells. "Thicker cloud may produce a few showers, mostly along the East Coast. Brisk northeast winds. Maximum temperature 11C," it added. Join our Belfast Live breaking news service on WhatsApp Click this link or scan the QR code to receive breaking news and top stories from Belfast Live. We also treat our community members to special offers, promotions, and adverts from us and our partners. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like. If you’re curious, you can read our Privacy Notice. Sunny spells and scattered showers are expected on Sunday and early next wee

