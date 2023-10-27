Colchester murder: Ertan Ersoy who cut wife's throat in 'jealous rage' jailed

A manipulative husband who repeatedly stabbed his university lecturer wife in a 'jealous rage' and cut her throat has been jailed for at least 25 years for her murder. Ertan Ersoy, 51, had been stood up in the secure dock, but threw his hearing loop to the floor and sat back down when his minimum-term life sentence was handed down by the judge for what police described as a 'cruel and brutal attack'.

' Mr Paxton had told Ersoy's trial: 'In short and simple terms, we the prosecution say it was this defendant's anger, jealousy and his failings that led to him killing his wife.' Mr Paxton said Ersoy, also a lecturer and teaching fellow, had called emergency services and went out into the street and called for help after stabbing his wife. Ersoy denied his wife's murder but was found guilty following a trial.

Read more:

SkyNews »

Colchester murder: Man convicted of killing wife in kitchenErtan Ersoy is convicted of murdering university academic Dr Antonella Castelvedere. Read more ⮕

Evil husband who stabbed uni lecturer wife to death just 24 hours after she made haunting prediction is...A CONTROLLING husband who stabbed his wife to death just 24 hours after she made a haunting prediction has been found guilty of murder. Ertan Ersoy, 51, knifed Dr Antonella Castelvedere, 52, “… Read more ⮕

Husband jailed for life for stabbing university lecturer wife to deathA husband who stabbed his university lecturer wife to death in a 'jealous rage' after he wrongly suspected she was cheating on him has been jailed for life for her murder. Read more ⮕

Husband jailed for life for stabbing university lecturer wife to deathA husband who stabbed his university lecturer wife to death in a 'jealous rage' after he wrongly suspected she was cheating on him has been jailed for life for her murder. Read more ⮕

Colchester murder: Man convicted of killing wife in kitchenErtan Ersoy is convicted of murdering university academic Dr Antonella Castelvedere. Read more ⮕

Husband found guilty of murdering university lecturer wifeA 'jealous' husband who stabbed his university lecturer wife to death with a kitchen knife in their home after wrongly suspecting she was cheating on him has been found guilty of murder. Read more ⮕