Coffee Shop 200 Degrees to Open New Venue on Bold Street

Coffee shop 200 Degrees is set to open a new venue on Bold Street. Following the success of its first shop in Liverpool in the Metquarter, Bold Street becomes 200 Degrees’ 21st shop overall. Guests hoping to pop by to grab a cup can do so from Saturday, November 11 at 9am. The first 200 customers will be treated to a cup of coffee on the house while the first 50 will also receive goodie bags, featuring an exclusive design that nods to Liverpool’s heritage.

Two of those bags will contain either a gold or silver ticket that allows the holder to take home either a Sage Barista Express machine or an Opal Pod machine. Other prizes include a free three-month coffee subscription and a free barista course. Tom Rainey, general manager of the new Liverpool shop, said: “We’ve been preparing the shop and the new team for several weeks now, and it’s been amazing to see it all come together so quickly. We’ve already made friends with our neighbours and had some really positive comments, and we can’t wait to be part of the community here. We’re situated below Bundobust and they’ve already told us they’re really excited to have us open downstairs so they don’t have to go far for great coffe

