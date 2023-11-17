HEAD TOPICS

Coffee Consumption May Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Finds

Researchers investigate the inhibitory effects of coffee against SARS-CoV-2 and find that coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of COVID-19.

In a recent study, researchers investigated whether coffee has inhibitory effects against SARS-CoV-2. Coffee consumption was associated with a 10% lower COVID-19 risk.

