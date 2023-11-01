Codebreaker wowed by AI-written poem in her honour

Betty Webb, 100, worked at Bletchley Park in Buckinghamshire, where she and her colleagues cracked German codes during World War Two. An AI expert there gave her a demonstration of online tool ChatGPT, asking it to write a poem about her.

In response, she said: "Absolutely phenomenal. I had no idea. Bearing in mind I remember life in the country without a telephone or car, so clearly things have advanced beyond imagination."

