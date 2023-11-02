Cocaine dealer is tagged and given a chance to turn his life around

Jordan Bonner spent 11 days in prison after his arrest earlier this year, but a sheriff decided to impose a non-custodial sentence.

Bonner, 21, admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug at his home in Welsh Drive, Blantyre, on September 2. He also admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice by flushing items down the toilet when police arrived.Get all the news from your area – as well as features, entertainment, sport and the latest on Lanarkshire’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic – straight to your fingertips, 24/7.

Charges alleging that he was in possession of cannabis and obstructed officers by running away and throwing drugs over a fence were dropped.

Defence solicitor Diarmid Bruce said the amount of cocaine Bonner had been caught with was “relatively small”.“He has good intentions and would comply with a community payback order.” Sheriff Linda Nicolson put Bonner under supervision for a year and imposed a three-month electronic tagging order, banning him from leaving the house between 7pm and 7am each day.“You want to avoid the situation where you are in and out of custody and your life is marked by that.” And did yo u know Lanarkshire Live is on Facebook? Head over to our page to give us a like and share.

