Cocaine dealer exposed after posting details on Facebook

A cocaine dealer was exposed after posting details of his own Facebook page in a shadowy network used by underworld criminals. Like others using EncroChat, Farhan Alam thought he was ‘untouchable’ when he sent messages to other criminals to arrange drug deals. But when law enforcement cracked the heavily encrypted communications network, detectives found a wealth of evidence to prove that Alam had been involved in crime.

Despite offending under a pseudonym, Alam, 39, from Oldham, had posted incriminating information which tied him to the ‘Knockoutguy’ username, which had operated on the system. He posted his mobile number in one message and shared the postcode to his home in another. His EncroChat phone and his personal number co-located on several occasions, Manchester Crown Court heard. READ MORE:"This is not Jeremy Kyle": Man faked DNA test to avoid paying for baby after one-night stand And Alam also posted details of his Facebook page within an EncroChat conversatio

