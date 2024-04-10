Coastal Town Bans Kids Under 12 from Using Smartphones

A small coastal town has banned kids under 12 from using smartphones, with the move attracting TV crews from around the world. Parents with primary school age children in Greystone, County Wicklow, have all agreed not to give their kids devices which include smartphones, smart pads as well as access to adult material . The initiative was the brainchild of Rachel Harper, the headteacher at St Patrick’s Primary School , who got in contact with the various parent associations.
Everyone signed up to the 'No Smart Device Voluntary Code' on May 26, 2023, and results of the move could be seen just two weeks later. Ms Harper said everybody had been positive about it and there had been a lot of relief in the parents. She said they had been concerned they have been 'too overprotective or extreme' but that had disappeared with the school leading the initiative. Ms Harper also mentioned that childhood is getting shorter and shorter, and this ban is a way to prolong it and encourage outdoor activities and socializing with friends
