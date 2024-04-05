Co-op Reports 44% Increase in Retail Crime Incidents

The Co-op revealed a 44% increase in retail crime incidents in 2023 compared to the previous year. It recorded 336,270 incidents of shoplifting and anti-social behavior at its food shops, equivalent to 1,000 cases per day.

The managing director of food retail stated that repeat offenders and organized criminal gangs are driving the spike in shop crime. Despite extensive measures and £200m spent on protecting colleagues, four colleagues are attacked and up to 116 are seriously abused daily.

