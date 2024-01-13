Co Down woman accused in Post Office scandal questions missing money

A Co Down woman accused of "stealing" thousands in the Post Office scandal says she would like to know 'where did the money go?' Kathy McAlerney, now 53, was a young woman expecting her fourth child when she was told the sub-Post Office branch she ran in Leitrim village, Co Down, owed Royal Mail almost £30,000 following a series of issues with the Horizon computer system.

Almost two decades on, she is still waiting for subsequent charges on her property to be lifted and says the whole thing "really wasn't fair" on her children because of how much it cost her family when they were young. Read more: Belfast Postmaster's call for support in wake of ITV drama backlash Read more: Education Authority defends £485m contract to tech firm in Post Office scandal Kathy told us she ran Leitrim Post Office "from August 2000 until my suspension in January 2007" after 2.5 days of training on what she described as a very complicated system. But says she was assured there was a helpline on han





