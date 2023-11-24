Co Down student aims to challenge beauty pageant stereotypes

Meet the Co Down student determined to show there is more to modern beauty pageants than outdated misconceptions often associated with the world of competing. Ella Nicole Dade is a 20-year-old Psychology student a Ulster University who was inspired to venture into the world of pageants two years ago. Since then, the Bangor beauty has said that competing has not only allowed her to develop meaningful friendships and given her a newfound confidence she can take into all aspects of her life.

Funding her passion by working in a supermarket, Ella hopes that sharing her journey with pageants can inspire a new generation of women and girls interested in competing and educate others on what it really means to be part of this world. Speaking to Belfast Live, Ella said it was Northern Irish pageant success Eden McAllister, who was crowned Miss Great Britain in 2021, that helped sparked her initial interest in competin





BelfastLive » / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Broken' system lets down dad who tracked down his own burglary suspect'It is a sad indictment of the justice system'

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

E4 MAFS Nathanial claims Ella 'requested threesome' on honeymoonNathanial Valentino, who left the experiment following Ella Morgan's affair with JJ Slater, also blasted show makers for 'lying' about his other half's 'drunk antics'.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

MAFS couples who swapped spouses from JJ and Ella to Evelyn and DuncanAs brides and grooms are matched on Married At First Sight we've seen that it doesn't always go to plan with a number of cast members exploring connections with fellow co-stars

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

MAFS star Nathanial says he wanted to leave as Ella 'requested threesome'Nathanial Valentino, who left the experiment following Ella Morgan's affair with JJ Slater, also blasted show makers for 'lying' about his other half's 'drunk antics'.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Love Island's Abi Moores sparks rumours she's back with Mitch after Ella splitLove Island star Abi Moores has sparked rumours that she is seeing her show ex Mitchel Taylor, who is known as Messy Mitch, just months after he split from co-star Ella Barnes

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Ru Paul Drag Race's Ella Vaday on her mum's brave cancer battle'Mum didn't look herself, she didn't feel herself, and she just sounded so bad.'

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »