Co Down man in remission from Type 2 diabetes and five stone lighter

A Co Down man has opened up about how finding himself in remission from Type 2 diabetes and five stone lighter has left him feeling really positive and proud. Peter Jackson says he feels “like the King of Saintfield” after taking part in the Type Two Diabetes Remission pilot programme in the Ulster Hospital. The programme is aimed at those patients who are overweight and have recently received a diabetes diagnosis.

Peter started the remission programme when he was aged 65 under the guidance of Consultant Endocrinologist at the Ulster Hospital in August 2021 and he has never looked back. READ MORE: NI mum praises health staff for saving daughter's life after serious seizure READ MORE: NI mum's cancer shock after discovery of tumour so big it broke her rib The programme follows three phases. - phase one provides a diet composed of nutritionally complete total diet replacement products such as soups and shakes, for up to 12 week

Co Down Remission Type 2 Diabetes Overweight Diabetes Remission Programme

