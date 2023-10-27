Co Down hockey star on brain tumour nightmare that ended Olympic dream

"In June 2019 I made my 100th cap for Ireland, and within a couple of months I was lying in a hospital bed and needed a wheelchair to move."The Waringstown man was just 26 when an MRI scan in Germany discovered a tumour the size of three golf balls in his mid-brain.The date was Friday, September 13, 2019.

He spent another three weeks in the Royal Victoria Hospital, including two weeks in isolation, and was then transferred to the City Hospital's cancer centre where he underwent 12 weeks of chemotherapy.

It capped off a miraculous recovery, one that the now 30-year-old has charted in a brilliant new book called 'Second Chances'. "It wasn't until September that I was starting my third season in Germany as a professional player. I had two dizzy spells within a week when I collapsed and fell over and had to be sat in a chair for 10 minutes. headtopics.com

"So I have a lot to be thankful for, especially with my club in Germany and the surgeon who performed the surgery. I was very thankful.""Yeah, five in six weeks. The first operation was seven hours in a seated position.

"I have a sister, but I am the only son. And going from a professional, international hockey player one day to basically lying in hospital and having different machines sticking to me.You were playing elite level sport, an international hockey player, and then all of a sudden everything changes. How did you process that? headtopics.com

"My parents were then told I wasn't well enough to go home on a commercial flight. My Mum's best friend was high up in the NHS and she organised an air ambulance for me, and when I came home I started three weeks of tests in the Royal in Belfast.

"I didn't eat, walk or talk for eight weeks and lost 23kg in weight as a result of that. I had to be directly fed through my stomach.

