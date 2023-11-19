Co Derry men share their stroke recovery stories on International Men’s Day

When Co Derry man Eugene Rankin heard a strange noise in his head whilst out working in his lorry yard, he never could have imagined it would lead to a stroke at the age of just 61. What followed for the Tamnaherin man was a four-year life-changing recovery journey. It wasn’t a quick stay in hospital for Eugene either as his stroke was severe and required him to have three months of intensive rehab.

Eugene and fellow Derry man Oran McBride both had unexpected, life-changing strokes and they are using International Men’s Day this Sunday to share their stories. READ MORE: NI mum says life-changing stroke at 42 'was really random and a huge shock' READ MORE: NI man on how 'strange dizziness' turned out to be a stroke International Men’s Day celebrates inspirational men within our communities and two local men are the epitomes of what it means to be an inspiration. Eugene and Oran hope speaking out will help inspire other stroke survivors to keep fighting on their recovery journey





