Co Antrim Mum Raises Awareness of Bowel Cancer

A Co Antrim mum has spoken out about her cancer journey in hope that it will break the taboo which surrounds it.

"I was in A&E about 20 times in a year, with the pains, and the tests showed inflammation in bowel. An X-RAY showed nothing, but if I had CT, it maybe would have showed up. Jessica says although it was a big shock, to hear those words 'you have cancer', she knew deep down that there was something more sinister wrong with her body. She underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which has put her into early menopause but to prevent the cancer reoccurring, she made the decision to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed.

"When people hear you are diagnosed with stage 4, they think it is the end, but it isn't. People do think it is for older people, and when I did attend for chemo, I was always the youngest there, but I want to highlight this, to highlight symptoms too.

Co Antrim Mum Cancer Taboo Bowel Cancer Awareness Symptoms Colonoscopy Abdominal Pains

