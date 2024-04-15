Clumber Park: A Beautiful Parkland with Iconic Features

There are more than 3,800 acres of parkland at Clumber Park , which makes it a great place to explore on your bike or take a relaxing stroll. The National Trust site near Retford has something for everyone, from the den building area and hidden woodland play area to the bird hide and discovery centre .

The Glasshouse reaches over 137 metres and is split into 12 sections, which makes it the longest in the care of the trust. The building was first installed by the 7th Duke of Newcastle and completed in 1910, but over the years it had suffered from timber rot and glazing breakages. The roof alone has more than 800 individual panes, which were all removed, cleaned and reused where possible. Some of the additional work involved masonry and reporting works, as well as lime-washing walls and re-wiring the Palm House climbing wires, and repair and redecoration of rainwater goods.

