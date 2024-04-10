Closure of The People's Palace for Renovations

The People's Palace will close its doors on April 14, giving families a last chance to visit this week. The museum, which showcases Glasgow 's social history , will undergo renovations to make it more suitable for the 21st century.

Glasgow's People's Palace set to close this weekend for three year refurbishment
Glasgow's People's Palace has welcomed more visitors than usual over the recent days as it is set for closure until 2027 following a major refurbishment which will 'reimagine and restore' the museum and glasshouse.

8 great things to see at Glasgow's People's Palace before it closes
IT IS the people's museum, a much-loved place that tells the story of how Glaswegians have lived, worked and played since the 1750s.

