Closure of A166 Bridge in Stamford Bridge for Essential Repairs

East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed that the A166 bridge in Stamford Bridge will be closed for eight to ten weeks for essential repairs . The bridge's parapets have been damaged in a series of accidents over the years.

The closure is expected to cause major disruption in the village, but the £350,000 repairs are necessary. Warning bollards will be installed to prevent further accidents.

A166 Bridge Stamford Bridge Closure Essential Repairs Major Disruption Warning Bollards

